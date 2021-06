GIBSONVILLE, N.C. – A 12-tin pie cupboard/safe sold for $20,060 at Ledbetter Folk Art & Americana Auction’s June 11 sale. The full-size cupboard measured 83 inches tall and 52½ inches wide. Two vertical columns of three tins were inset into each upper front door and upper side. The tins reveal a repeating horizontal diamond design similar to a diamondback rattlesnake. Two upper and two bottom doors reveal a shelved interior in both compartments.

The firm believed it came from Guilford, County, N.C., where the auction house is located.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.