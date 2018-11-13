EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Although it was unknown at the time and not included in the Frederick Myrick catalogue raisonné, the editor has said that “Susan’s Tooth,” offered by Eldred’s in its November 15–17 fall sale, will certainly be added to the addenda. With a $192,000 result, including buyer’s premium, nearly doubling the high estimate, buyers were drawn to an unpublished but certified authentic Frederick Myrick scrimshaw whale’s tooth dated 1829 that came with a letter of authenticity from the New Bedford Whaling Museum signed by Stuart M. Frank. The 7-inch example featured an 1829 trip aboard the ship Susan of Nantucket, pictured on the coast of Japan to the obverse, and the ship on her homebound voyage on the reverse. Watch for a full report in a future issue.