JEWELRY SYMPOSIUM
Jun 10-10, 2017Slotin Folk Art Auction
Apr 29-30, 2017
AMERICANA AUCTIONS FINE ESTATES / COLLECTORS AUCTION
Apr 30-30, 2017Rockport Art Association & Museum Annual Art Auction
May 06-06, 2017
Published: April 24, 2017
DENVER, PENN. — The top lot in Morphy’s Auctions’ two-day automobilia and petroliana auction April 22–23, was sold on the first day, a Musgo Gasoline Michigan’s Mile Maker Porcelain Sign that brought $55,000.
One of the most sought after signs for petroliana collectors, this sign is one of the known “Septic Tank Cap” finds and the display side is one of the better examples of the buried Musgo signs known.
A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.
