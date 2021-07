PHILADELPHIA – A bright, crimson Salor Chuval carpet from Eighteenth Century Turkmenistan flew to $59,375, including premium, the top lot at Material Culture’s June 27 sale of the Leigh Marsh collection. The maida-gul-type textile, circa 1800, from the Marsh collection featured a middle row with large maida-gul turreted octagons beautifully executed with a partial row at the top and bottom disappearing under the respective border, suggesting the desirable feature of an “infinite repeat.” It was exhibited and published in Dodds and Eilan Jr’s Oriental Rugs From Atlantic Collections, Philadelphia, 1996, and “Masterpieces of Turkmen Weaving” at the Arthur Ross Gallery, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, 2003, as well as the Corcoran Gallery, Washington, DC, and the Textile Museum. Its size is 4 feet 2 inches by 2 feet 8 inches. A full review of the sale will follow.