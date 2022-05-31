Mummy Mask Heads Hindman Antiquities Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CHICAGO — An Egyptian gilt cartonnage mummy mask similar in style to that of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun brought $175,000 and the top price of the day at Hindman’s “Antiquities and Ancient Art: A Study” sale on May 26. The mask dated to the Ptolemaic period (304-30 BCE) and was decorated with calcite eyes, lapis lazuli colored inlays, images of Osiris a winged scarab and hieroglyphic inscription. It had provenance to Netherlandish bookmaker, Henri E. Smeets (1905-1980), whose collection was well known and documented, and assembled during the period of Egyptomania that followed Egyptologist Howard Carter’s discovery of Tut’s tomb in 1922. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale review will appear in a future issue.