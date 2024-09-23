Mumford Painting Leads Two Day Sale At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Over the course of two days, from September 12-13, Eldred’s conducted its Americana and Marine Art auction, with only online, phone and absentee bidding available. There were 308 lots offered on both days, for a total of 616 lots. Session one saw Americana, furniture, paintings, decorative arts and more cross the block, while session two focused on marine lots, including scrimshaw and whaling materials, ship models, paintings, Chinese export and more. Leading both days of the sale was “Where there is room in the heart there is room in the house,” an oil on board in session one by Elizabeth Mumford (Massachusetts, 1950-2020). The painting depicted figures and horse-drawn carriages outside a large, coastal home and earned $7,680. The highest price of session two went to a bronze model of a canon, which fired off at $5,760. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.