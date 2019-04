DALLAS — In an auction that featured Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein as potential top lots and finished with a total of $1,706,500, multiple bidders drove the final price for a Pablo Picasso grand vase aux femmes voiles, 1950, to nearly double its high estimate when it sold for $350,000 in Heritage Auctions’ Prints and Multiples Auction April 16. Standing 26 inches high, the terracotta ceramic vase is painted with white, red and black engobe. From an edition of just 25, this vase is stamped, marked and numbered “Madoura Plein Feu Empreinte Originale de Picasso 7” on the inside of the rim. A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.