Mulford Farm Lures Buyers In East Hampton

Review and Photos by Greg Smith

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. – The grounds of Mulford Farm made for fertile hunting July 16-18 when about 40 dealers spread throughout the farmstead at the East Hampton Antiques and Design Show. Three large tents and an outbuilding housed a range of dealers who brought everything from traditional and decorative antiques to art, garden ornaments, jewelry, accessories and collectibles.

This year’s event was chaired by interior designer Marshall Watson, an environment creator known for his elegance.

“History runs deep in our community,” Watson said. “The East Hampton Historical Society celebrates our past, engages our minds, and helps us to reinvigorate our stewardship responsibilities for future generations to come. As a vital community looking to the future, it is imperative that we acknowledge, respect, restore, preserve and learn from our past.”

The show, now in its 15th year and managed by Brian Ferguson, serves as a benefit for the East Hampton Historical Society. The organization said more than 1,500 people came through the gates during the three-day run and its opening night cocktail party was sold out.

A few legacy dealers shied away from the event this year, though their spots were an easy fill, Ferguson said. Dealers are currently experiencing a great boon at in-person antiques shows, no doubt fueled by a public eager to take part in society once more.

On the sold-out opening night, Ferguson said, “It’s heartening.”

The show plans to be back in July of 2022. For information, www.easthamptonhistory.org.