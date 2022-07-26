Muhammad Ali’s Comeback Belt Sells For $6.18 Million - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — The WBC Heavyweight Championship belt from Muhammad Ali’s historic victory over George Foreman in the 1974 “The Rumble in the Jungle Match” was sold by Heritage Auctions at their July 21-23 Summer Sports Catalog auction for an astounding $6.18 million on July 23. The historic significance of this artifact cannot be overstated. After being publicly ostracized following his rejection of the draft during the Vietnam War, Ali returned to the ring against the fearsome title holder, George Foreman. Foreman had beaten the former champion Joe Frazier for the belt, who before then had broken Ali’s undefeated streak as Heavyweight Champion. The “Rumble in the Jungle” match did not predict a positive outcome for Ali, who nonetheless strategized against Foreman and brought him down with legendary skill and precision. This belt is not only a grail of sports memorabilia, but of American history. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.