Mughal Dagger Slices To Top At Showplace

ASTORIA, N.Y. — Auctions at Showplace brought in May flowers with its Important Fine Art and Design Auction, kicking off on the first of the month with a 145-lot auction celebrating the biggest names in art, art glass, timepieces and designer jewelry. With only four lots passing, the sale concluded with a 97 percent sell-through rate. Top-lot status was slashed down by a 22K yellow gold and gem-set jade dagger, also known as a khanjar, from the Indian Mughal empire. The dagger’s hilt and the tip of its cloth-clad, wood type scabbard were both made from a “pale greenish white nephrite jade” and were mounted with an “exuberant floral pattern in yellow gold inset with ruby, spinel, corundum and emerald gemstones,” according to catalog notes. The 16-inch-long weapon had an illegible maker’s mark and provenance to a Fifth Avenue estate. It sold much higher than its $30/50,000 estimate at $187,500, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.