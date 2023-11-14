Mucha’s ‘The Arts’ Personified, On Silk, Leads Posters International Sale

NEW YORK CITY — There was a feast of Alphonse Mucha posters and art at Poster Auctions International’s 91st sale on November 12. Works by the Art Nouveau master numbered 50 out of the sale’s total of 461 lots. The artist’s “The Art,” a rare example on silk, 1898, topped the bids at $75,000, including buyer’s premium. Catalog notes described the work thusly: “When it comes to personifying abstract concepts through beautiful women, Mucha’s inventiveness never flags. Here is abundant proof in the four strikingly posed muses representing Poetry, Dance, Painting and Music. The Mucha hair is in its glory, especially on the brunette representing the uninhibited movement of the dance. Mucha’s other habitual indulgence, the circular halo, assumes in this case the shape of a crescent filled with secondary circles, and the goddess of Painting adds yet another set of rainbow-like bands” This is the exceptionally rare version of the set on silk, which imbues the images with a radiant quality.” Additional highlights from this sale will be presented in a later review.