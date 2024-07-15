Mrs Minerva Hayes Stands Atop Benefit Shop Foundation Sale

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — The top lot of the day at the Benefit Shop Foundation’s July 10 Red Carpet auction was one of a pair of folk art portraits by American Nineteenth Century artist Joel Parks. “Minerva,” 1838, was bid to $3,548, including buyer’s premium. Minerva Hayes was 49 years old when this oil portrait was painted. It was marked by artist Joel Parks on the backside, “J. Parks Portrait and Miniature Painter.” The work depicts Mrs Hayes seated in black with a lace collar and bonnet with high detailing to lace; she wears a lavish brooch and gold ring on her hand and holds a red book, possibly a Bible in the other hand. In a gold leafed wooden frame, the portrait measured approximately 37 by 31 inches. Parks’ Isaac Hayes portrait was in the sale, too, but he went out for a lesser amount. Part of the firm’s series of Red Carpet sales, this event featured property of local estates, including jewelry, luxury fashion, antiques and decorative arts. Isaac Hayes and more highlights will be discussed in an upcoming issue.