NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — On Saturday, August 5, under a big white tent with piano music playing in the background, HG Webbber Antiques & Auctions of Hampton will offer what one of his customers is calling “the chance of a lifetime” — if one is passionate about into vintage motorcycles.

Webber will sell the private motorcycle collection of John McGonagle, including fine furnishings from his Seacoast home in North Hampton. “I think we need a bigger tent, more chairs, more parking,” he said before the auction after online notices have attracted much presale interest for the motorcycles from collectors and dealers all over the country.

McGonagle served his country and then worked in private aviation as a pilot for 18 years until acquiring the Seacoast Harley Davidson dealership in North Hampton, ultimately adding two more H-D dealerships in his 30 years of management until retiring this year. Some were acquired for stock, others by trade.

The collection is primarily Baby Boomer era with bikes, circa 1966–1996. Vintage standouts include a 1941 Indian 741 Junior Military Scout with 3,135 miles and retaining most of its original parts and the yellow “Indian” logo on the tank; a 1966 Triumph Bonneville T120R, 650cc twin cylinder with twin carburetors; a 1969 Triumph Trident T150T, a rare 1969 BSA Rocket 3 (the 3-cylinder sister model to the Triumph Trident) and a 1969 Honda CB750.

Also crossing the block will be a circa 1890 Ivers & Pond, Boston, parlor concert grand piano, style 106; a custom mahogany dining room set including a gadroon-border double tripod-pedestal table and six custom made Chippendale mahogany dining chairs, circa 1920–30; a carved classical Empire gold leaf mirror with applied ribbon crest and hanging bellflower pendant, circa 1850–1900, 36 by 42 inches; a mahogany Dunbar two-tier occasional side table, designed by Edward Wormley, circa 1960.

The sale will take place at 152 Atlantic Avenue. For more information, 603-396-0194.