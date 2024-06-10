Motherwell’s ‘Samurai II’ Vanquishes Rivals At Nadeau’s Single-Owner Event

WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau’s Auction Gallery launched its premier art auction in its new auction space at 25 Meadow Road on June 8 with a single-owner sale of the prestigious Stroock & Stroock & Lavan art collection. Among the day’s leaders was Robert Motherwell’s (American, 1915-1991) “Samurai II,” 1980, a color chine applique lithograph, which brought $16,800, including buyer’s premium. Initialed and numbered upper left “RM 32/49,” it measured 57 by 24½ inches. Stroock & Stroock & Lavan is a former American law firm, founded in 1876 and based in New York City. The fall of the 147-year-old firm was attributed to a myriad of challenges it faced, including a burdensome pension obligation, departures of key partners, poor merger negotiations and accounting system headaches. It was dissolved in October 2023; however, its corporate art collection was robust, with more highlights from this collection featured in a later review.