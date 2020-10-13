Most Valuable Coin Ever Auctioned Fails To Meet Reserve Seven Years Later

LAS VEGAS — The 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar, believed to be among the first coins ever created by the Philadelphia Mint, failed to reach its reserve on an $8/9 million estimate at Legend Rare Coins Auctions on October 8.

Collector Bruce Morelan paid $10,016,875 for the coin at Stack’s Bowers in 2013, setting the record for any US coin at auction. He retains ownership of the example once again.

Though all was not lost for Morelan, who raked in more than $4 million with the sale of 12 other coins in the auction.

The US Mint reportedly made 1,758 of these coins at the time and gave them out as commemorative tokens to diplomats and politicians. Approximately 300 are known today, but Morelan’s example is known for reportedly being the earliest minted. It is “the only one to have been struck from the earliest state of the dies,” according to the auction house.