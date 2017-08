MONTEREY, CALIF. — RM Sotheby’s celebrated one of its most successful results to date this past weekend at its flagship Monterey sale, August 18-19, generating nearly $133 million, with 88 percent of all lots sold across the two-evening auction. The total was led by 32 individual million-dollar-plus results, numerous record-breaking prices, and represents a 12 percent increase over the same sale in 2016.

The event was highlighted by the top sale on the Monterey Peninsula this year. The storied 1956 Aston Martin DBR1, chassis no. 1 (DBR1/1) achieved $22,550,000, including premium, on Friday evening following a competition between two bidders on the phone, setting a world record not only for an Aston Martin, but for any British automobile at auction. The most correct example of what is arguably the most important Aston Martin ever produced, DBR1/1 carries a racing history that includes overall victory at the 1959 Nürburgring 1000 KM as well as the greatest names in motorsport, from Carroll Shelby to Jack Brabham, Roy Salvadori and Sir Stirling Moss.

Watch for a full report on the sale in an upcoming issue.