Most Antiques Week In New Hampshire Shows Will Go Ahead As Live Events In August

By W.A. Demers

NEW HAMPSHIRE — With the general reopening that is occurring across the United States in response to Covid-19 vaccination progress, there is also some good news for show managers, dealers and collectors who were concerned that state regulations would adversely affect plans for the August 8-14 Antiques Week in New Hampshire. With one exception, the shows will go on as live, in-person events, although fully adhering to state and local guidelines regarding crowd-size limits, mask-wearing and other safety measures.

In March, queried as to whether the Antiques in Manchester show, more familiarly known as the “Collector’s Fair,” would occur, show manager Karen DiSaia said that one way or another her show would go forward. Contacted for an update, she replied, “Antiques in Manchester: The Collectors Fair” has committed to reopening at its usual home at Saint Anselm College. I’ve never had a faster response from dealers than when I sent that email asking them to confirm their participation,” she told Antiques and The Arts Weekly. “Most all of them have confirmed.” DiSaia noted the fair, set for August 11-12, will look similar to years past as the show’s aisles were already appropriately spaced. She said the event will follow all safety regulations required.

The 64th annual New Hampshire Antiques Show, also known as the “Dealers Show,” will return to the Doubletree by Hilton in Manchester, August 12-14. Social distancing and masks will be required. “The health and well-being of our customers, staff and exhibitors is our primary concern,” said a spokesperson for the association. “For more than six decades, the Annual NH Antiques Show has upheld the tradition of bringing fine quality antiques to New England and this year will not be the exception,” the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association (NHADA) said in a press release announcing the return of an in-person show.

“This is a one-of-a-kind show that both the exhibitors and patrons look forward to all year long, so we are so grateful to return to a live, in-person show this year,” stated Tommy Thompson, NHADA president. Every safety and CDC guideline will be strictly followed at the show.

Two new exhibitors will be joining the Dealers Show this year — Sheridan Loyd American Antiques and Jeffrey Tillou Antiques. Show hours will be Thursday, August 12, 10 am to 7 pm; Friday, August 13, 10 am to 7 pm; and Saturday, August 14, 10 am to 4 pm. For information, www.nhada.org/new-hampshire-antiques-show.

As previously reported, Rachel Gurley’s 35th Deerfield Antiques Show, scheduled for August 9 at the Deerfield Fairgrounds will be primarily outdoors and will proceed as usual.

Peter Mavris told Antiques and The Arts Weekly that his Americana Celebration Antiques Show, conducted in Concord, N.H., on August 10 will proceed “almost as normal,” at the Everett Arena, strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing. “If they don’t wear a mask, they won’t get in,” he said, adding the venue is a high-capacity facility so “will have no effect on early buying,” which is set for 8 to 10 am, with general admission following from 10 am to 4 pm. For information, 207-608-3086 or email petermavris@gmail.com.

Frank Gaglio, manager of the Mid-Week One Day Antiques Fair in Manchester, similarly reported that the Manchester Economic Development Corporation has given him the green light to go ahead with a live show, Wednesday, August 11, during Antiques Week in New Hampshire. “Our show will be held at the JFK Memorial Coliseum, 303 Beech Street, Manchester, N.H., same location as in the past,” said Gaglio. Opening hours will be announced shortly.

Jack Donigian, manager of the Milford, N.H., show that has traditionally been the start of Antiques Week on the opening Sunday, said, “Unfortunately, this year we will not have our August show during Antiques Week in New Hampshire. It would have required us to substantially reduce the number of booths in order to conform with CDC guidelines.”