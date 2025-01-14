Morphy’s Stylish Fine & Decorative Arts Auction Totals $2.6 Million

DENVER, PENN. — Morphy’s December 17-19 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction made the holiday season merry and bright for discerning gift-buyers and collectors with its opulent selection of luxury goods that totaled $2.6 million. The 2024 edition of the Pennsylvania company’s popular pre-Christmas sale featured a stunning array of jewels and watches, silver, European art pottery and antiques; and more than 40 outstanding Tiffany Studios lamps.

One of the most desirable of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s creations, a rare and extraordinarily beautiful Venetian table lamp, claimed top-lot honors at the upscale gallery event. Although diminutive by comparison to other Tiffany lighting, the 19-inch-tall lamp was one of the New York firm’s most expensive productions in the early Twentieth Century. This was due to the time and painstaking effort it took to create the Venetian pattern from a profusion of small, delicate pieces of glass. Both the shade, which retained its attractive original “gold” heat cap, and its correct filigreed and jeweled “gold” base were signed. In excellent condition and with provenance that included a 2003 purchase from the Macklowe Gallery, it sold for $114,000 against an estimate of $60/80,000.

A fine example of a Tiffany Studios Turtleback desk lamp consisted of a bronze base encircled with gleaming Favrile glass balls and a single-socket shade with two stunning iridescent-green Turtleback tiles. Signed beneath the base with “Tiffany Studios New York 9949” and the number “408,” this example showing no cracks or dents was bid to $19,680 against an estimate of $9/12,000. Another Tiffany Studios desk lamp that swept past its estimate was a harp-style model in the Pine Needle pattern. Eye-catching with its streaked green leaded glass panels and patinated bronze overlay of bronze “pine needles,” the lamp was signed “Tiffany Studios New York 4019” on its underside and graded “excellent” by Morphy’s experts. Against an estimate of $2/4,000, it lit up the gallery at $15,000.

In addition to lamps, Tiffany produced some of the most exquisite glass objets d’art and decorative pieces of the late Nineteenth and early Twentieth Centuries. Drawing many admirers at the preview, a rare circa 1898 Favrile-glass plaque displayed an intricate design melding blues and greens, with an incised serpentine accent at the center well. Measuring 13¾ inches, signed “L.C. Tiffany” and further incised “o-10125,” this mint-condition piece sold for $23,370 against an estimate of $4/8,000.

A gilt-bronze centerpiece created by Francois-Raoul Larche (French, 1860-1912) exemplified the highest standard of Art Nouveau artistry and Continental manufacture. A grand design that would have been worthy of a royal table in its day, it depicted mermaids holding oysters and frolicking in the sea, with a nude on a shell as its pinnacle. Bearing the artist’s signature, it was also stamped for the Paris foundry Siot-Deccauville and impressed “P45.” A mint-condition piece from a bygone era of extravagance and lavish hospitality, the centerpiece appears in multiple reference books. Against an estimate of $25/35,000, it was pursued to $69,000.

Historically important, a unique pair of massive bronze exterior lanterns came from a mansion in Highland Park, Mich., a village-like suburb of Detroit that became popular with executives of the automotive industry. Many of Highland Park’s stately mansions were adorned with attractive exterior appointments, like the pair of lanterns offered by Morphy’s. Measuring 6 feet high each and having an unusual fantasy motif, these fixtures would have made quite an architectural statement a century ago. The striking duo reached $52,800 against an estimate of $10/30,000.

Several noteworthy Rolex men’s watches were among the top-selling timepieces. An 18K gold Rolex Daytona, reference number 116528, circa 2011-13 with a white mother-of-pearl dial with diamonds, was accompanied by its box and papers. It ticked to $33,600 against an estimate of $18/28,000. A circa 1968 18K gold Rolex GMT Master 40mm men’s wristwatch, reference number 16758, was set with rubies and diamonds on its original serti dial. With its original Rolex box and papers, it sold above high estimate for $24,000.

The ultimate stocking stuffer for ladies was a platinum and diamond line necklace consisting of 66 natural, near-colorless emerald-cut diamonds with a total weight of 21.50 carats. The gems were graded H for color and VS for clarity. The gross weight of the 16-inch necklace was 56.0 grams. New and in unworn condition, it gracefully settled within its estimate range for $28,800.

Although bears typically hibernate for the winter, there was no shortage of handsome Bavarian bruins at Morphy’s opening session. A monumental circa 1925 Hans Winterhalder (Neustadt, Germany) Black Forest two-panel tall-case clock, 78½ inches tall, was masterfully carved with three bears and grapevine embellishments. The interior was fitted with mirrors and a movement striking on eight rods. In excellent condition, this timekeeper sold at the midpoint of its estimate for $23,040.

Bidders were charmed by a Black Forest bear depicted on all fours, with glass eyes and mouth agape, and sporting a leather collar with a suspended brass bell. A sizable 52 inches long, it was an intricately detailed bear was a quintessential example of German turn-of-the-century carving. The bear commanded nearly five times its high estimate, retiring at $19,680.

Bears came to entertain, as well, in the form of a carved linden wood bench. Across the back of the bench, the carver created an incredibly well-detailed scene of bas-relief bears playing various musical instruments. At both ends of the bench, three-dimensional carved-wood bears with open mouths revealing red tongues and sharp white teeth served as sturdy supports. The appealing 54-inch-wide furnishing sold within estimate for $11,400.

Holding its own among the bevy of bears was a detailed fox-head humidor designed with a hinge behind the head for opening the vessel to access tobacco. A gorgeous production, the quality of this piece was also reflected by the materials used to create it: bronze with silver plating on the interior, and large Russian cabochon garnets for its eyes. In excellent condition, it realized $10,240 against an estimate of $3/8,000.

Amphora collectors worldwide always look forward to Morphy’s December Fine & Decorative Arts sale because it never fails to include a first-rate selection of the coveted European wares. The top Amphora lot in this year’s offering was a Berry Bat glazed and gilded porcelain vase with applied bats and water lilies. Its markings included “RSTK” and the impressed numbers “669” and “41.” Similar to examples illustrated in Monsters and Maidens: Collector’s Edition (Vreeland) and The House of Amphora (Scott), the sought-after fantasy vessel soared to an above-estimate price of $17,640.

Another popular entry was a circa 1901 Amphora Owl vase, grey with blue and green glazes and applied gilt, and bearing an Amphora oval mark and the impressed numbers “4108” and “52.” Comparable to examples seen in the aforementioned Vreeland and Scot reference books, the 12½-inch vase, in mint condition, sold for $12,300 against an estimate of $1/1,500.

Prices include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 877-968-8880, info@morphyauctions.com or www.morphyauctions.com.