Morphy Turns Five-Cent Caille Bros. Roulette Slot Machine Into $246,000 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DENVER, PENN. — Morphy Auctions marched more than 1,600 lots of coin-operated and advertising antiques and collectibles across the block November 3-5, with the top result of the event coming at $246,000 for a Five-Cent Caille Bros. roulette floor model slot machine. Previously in the collection of the Las Vegas Club in the 1970s, the circa 1904 machine was in full working order and was described in the catalog as “the finest original Caille Roulette” the auction house had seen, which considered it “the best of the best.” Estimated at $200/300,000, bidding opened at $100,000 and quickly spun to the top of the sale. It was the highest result in the three-day event that garnered more than $2 million for the auction house. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive sale recap will appear in an upcoming issue.