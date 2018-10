MILFORD, CONN. — Edward Moran’s (American,1829-1901), “The Winning Yacht: Madeleine and Countess of Dufferin,” circa 1877 oil on canvas, crossed the finish line first in Shannon’s American paintings auction on October 25 when it sailed to $114,000. The fresh-to-the-market, signed, 40 by 32 inch oil on canvas features The Madeleine winning the America’s Cup race against The Countess of Dufferin and a fleet of other ships far behind in their failed attempt to catch the fastest boat in the New York Yacht Club fleet. The painting descended in a private Connecticut family since it was first created. An auction record was also set at Shannon’s semi-annual art auction when Alfred S. Mira’s (American, 1900-1981), “Washington Square Park,” also from a private Connecticut collection, sold at $81,250, far beyond its $35/35,000 estimate. A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.