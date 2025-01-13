Moore Bronze Lounges At Top For Showplace

ASTORIA, N.Y. — Auctions at Showplace conducted its Important Fine Art & Objects Auction on January 9, its first of the new year. Featuring 280 lots, the sale offered a wide array of antique bronze sculptures, fine art, furniture, decorative arts, objects de vertu, jewelry and fur coats and designer handbags. Leading the sale was Henry Moore’s (British, 1898-1986) “Reclining Figure: Stiff Leg,” which sat at $46,875, with premium. The patinated bronze sculpture was completed in 1977 and was number three of an edition of nine. Signed “Moore,” the sculpture had provenance to the Crane Kalman Gallery, London, and the Morris Museum in Morristown, N.J.; it was also sold in a May 2002 Sotheby’s, New York, auction. The bronze was also featured in Alan Bowness’ book Henry Moore: Complete Sculpture, 1974-1980 (London: Lund Humphries Pub Ltd., 1983). Another lot also reached the sale-high price of $46,875 — an oil on canvas by Alfred Jensen (Guatemalan-American, 1903-1981), titled “Yucatec” (not pictured). Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.