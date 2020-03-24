Moonrise Photo Shines Brightly For Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. – Shining brightest of the lots offered at Clars Auction Gallery on March 21-22 was Ansel Adams’ (American, 1902-1984), “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico,” which sold within the estimate range ($30/50,000) for $33,825. The silver gelatin print was a 1959 edition reprint of the 1941 original, was signed lower right and was accompanied by a signed letter with a dedication.For information, 510-428-0100 or www.clars.com.