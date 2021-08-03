Moonlit Potthast Seascape Woos Eldred Bidders

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – A handful of lots in Eldred’s three-day Summer Sale July 28-30 hit the six-figure mark but it was a moonlit seascape by Edward Henry Potthast (New York/Ohio, 1857-1927) that was the top-selling lot in the sale. Executed in oil on canvas and measuring 24½ by 28½ inches in the frame, the painting depicted the play of moonlight on waves crashing against the shore. An estimate of $20/30,000 produced intense competition between three phone bidders as well as online interest; in the end, a phone bidder from the United States prevailed, winning it for $162,500. Watch for a sale review in a future issue.