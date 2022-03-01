Monumental Syd Solomon Abstract Leads Helmuth Stone’s Auction

SARASOTA, FLA. — A monumental Syd Solomon painting and more than 450 lots of American and European fine art, a large single-owner collection of Florida Highwaymen paintings, modern art, antiques, jewelry and more crossed the block at Helmuth Stone Gallery on February 27. Solomon’s (1917-2004) “Wake,” a 1976 abstract oil on canvas, led the day, pulling in $27,830 including premium. Signed upper right, along with being inscribed verso on canvas, the 42-by-40-inch work was won by a local Sarasota collector.

Solomon was an American abstract artist. He spent most of his time in his homes in both East Hampton, N.Y., and Sarasota, which influenced many of his paintings. His works have been featured at the Guggenheim, the Whitney, Corcoran Gallery of Art, the Wadsworth Athenaeum and several others.

A further review of this sale’s highlights will follow.