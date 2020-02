ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An 18-inch-tall stoneware jug inscribed “Lm September 7 1857 / Dave” topped Brunk Auctions’ February 8 sale when it brought $184,500, which is believed to be a record price for a work by the Edgefield, S.C. potter. The piece, which had been published in the May 1998 issue of The Magazine Antiques and had provenance to the collections of both Tony and Marie Shank and Brad Rauschenberg and Judy Aanstad, had been estimated at $40/60,000. After spirited bidding, the jar sold to an institutional buyer competing against multiple phone bidders. Watch for a full review of this sale in a future issue.