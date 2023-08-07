Mohawk Chief Presides Over Tremont Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SUDBURY, MASS. — Tremont Auctions delivered a diverse offering of more than 600 lots from local estates on August 6. Its premier lot emerged from the second section of the sale, which was devoted to Eighteenth, Nineteenth and Twentieth Century paintings, prints from the Winfield Robbins print collection and antique books and photographs. Prominent among the sale’s pleasant surprises from this collection was an early Dutch mezzotint by Peter Schenck depicting Mohawk Chief “Joseph Brant.” It achieved a total price, including buyer’s premium, of $20,320 against an estimate of $2/3,000, going to an out-of-state buyer. Titled “Sa Ga Yean Qua Rash Tow,” its full title read “Coning vande Maquas alias Coning Brant,” and the plate measured 8½ by 6¼ inches. More highlights from this sale will be discussed in an upcoming issue.