Moebius Original Art Leads Original Art & Anime For Heritage

DALLAS — One of the most iconic pages from Moebius’ (Jean Giraud) Airtight Garage, original art for “The Motionless Bird” Métal Hurlant #6 Splash Page 7 (Les Humanoïdes Associés, 1976) sold for $118,750 to lead Heritage Auctions’ International Original Art and Anime Signature® Auction March 11-13. It features a motionless bird that occupies roughly a hundredth of the total surface area of this magnificent splash page, yet it is the prominent feature on the page. Frozen in its immobility, the bird is the supreme, silent judge of the present reality that surrounds it…and why not dare a subtle parallel between a transition from a typical Giraud image, more concrete on its lower part, to that of a more Moebiusque, a more visionary one as our gaze slides upward?

