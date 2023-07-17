Modern Snuff Bottle Masterpiece Caps Devin Moisan Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EPPING, N.H. — Devin Moisan Auctioneers’ July 15-16 auction saw a 1974 reverse-painted Chinese snuff bottle of clear amethyst glass by Wang-Hsi (Xisan), depicting boys in a garden surrounded by the 12 animals of the zodiac, bring the top price of the sale, $19,375, more than 20 times the estimate. Second place honors went to a pair of Prairie school windows by Frank Lloyd Wright, which realized $16,250. Midcentury pottery by Ed and Mary Scheier was popular, with a tall stoneware vase achieving $9,375. A sale review will be published in a future issue.