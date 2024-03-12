Modern Day Bidders Gather Around Antique Table

NORWALK, CONN. — Modern Day Auctions presented the curated sale of a Wilton, Conn., estate on March 7. Among notable lots were vintage pub signs, decoys, several fine art prints and antique and contemporary furniture. The top lot in the auction was a 10-foot-long antique pine table. Made circa 1820, the table had a honey-colored planked top and rectangular legs. Beneath the table top was a straight apron that had corner details on the two longer sides. The table was considered to be in good condition with marks and wear consistent with its 200-year age. Bidding for the antique table was competitive and it was ultimately won for $3,306 with buyer’s premium. A complete review of the auction will be in a forthcoming issue.