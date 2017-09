Auction Action In Thomaston, Maine

THOMASTON, MAINE – The three-day sale at Kaja Veilleux’s Thomaston Place Auction Galleries literally had something for everyone. The catalog for the August 25-27 sale had more than 300 pages and included more than 1,400 items. Modern paintings led the sale, with a Marsden Hartley bringing $169,500, and works by Marguerite Zorach, Alexander Calder and Dahlov Ipcar also doing quite well.

The sale included American and European furniture, folk art, Tiffany lamps, redware, Asian furniture and ceramics, several important marine paintings, scrimshaw, jewelry, historical documents, autographed baseballs, pre-Columbian material, doorstops, trade signs and much more. About 100 people were in the audience as the sale began, numerous phone lines were utilized throughout the sale and internet bidding was available on multiple platforms.

Clearly, the stars of the sale were works by major Modernist painters, most with interesting provenances. Expected to lead the sale, as it did, was a landscape by Marsden Hartley (American, 1877-1943). The 35-by-30-inch signed oil on canvas had a label on the back from Edith Gregor Halpert’s Downtown Gallery with her stock number and it is included in the gallery records in the Archives of American Art. It had been purchased from Halpert, circa 1950, by Lee Ault, publisher of Art in America, and had remained in his family. It finished slightly over the estimate at $169,650.

An untitled 1961 gouache on paper by Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976) was also one of the highest-priced items in the sale, realizing $64,350. The frame was marked “Krasner,” probably referring to fellow artist Lenore “Lee” Krasner, who, according to the catalog, became close with Calder after the death of her husband, Jackson Pollock. A work by Waldo Peirce (American, 1884-1970) brought $31,590. It was a painting of the artist’s wife, actress Ivy Troutman, and Elizabeth Hadley Richardson, first wife of his good friend Ernest Hemingway, in a Riviera apartment, painted in 1925. “The Butterfly Collection” by Dahlov Ipcar (American, 1917-2017) exceeded its estimate, bringing $19,305. The title was supplied by the consignors, who had received the painting directly from the artist.

Other paintings also did well. Topping the second day of the sale was a view of Pont Neuf from the Louvre by James Taylor Harwood (American, 1860-1940), an oil on linen dated 1929. The artist lived in Paris until the start of World War II, when he and his family returned to the United States. The painting reached $28,080. Ship paintings by American artists drew strong interest. Three each finished at $11,700. One was by Elisha Taylor Baker (American, 1827-1890) and two were by Percy Sanborn (American, 1849-1929). The Baker depicted the 1885 America’s Cup yacht race off Newport between the American sloop Puritan and the British cutter Genesta. The Americans won by 1 minute, 38 seconds. One of the Sanborns was titled the “Ship Iroquois,” a three-masted schooner under full sail with men on deck, at the entrance to New York Bay. The other was titled “Ship Onward,” also a three-masted ship with men on deck, and a lighthouse in the background. Antonio Jacobsen’s portrait of the two-masted steam/sail ship El Rio, earned $7,020. That ship was the largest American merchant steamer of its time and the painting had been in a Maine attic since 1972.

Much of the Americana was sold the second day. The second item was a weathervane with a full-bodied running fox by L.W. Cushing & Company. It was only 23 inches long, but sold for $8,775, more than seven times the estimate. The form of the fox was the same as the fox and hound weathervanes by the same company. Two carousel horses seemed on the low side. An outer row “stargazer” carved horse by Charles Carmel, with glass eyes, inlaid jewels, well-carved tail and a reared head, went for $4,095, while another outer row horse, attributed to Charles Looff, brought only $2,340.

Two brightly colored trade signs for Rumsey & Co., a firefighting equipment supplier in Seneca Falls, N.Y., will probably turn up down the road at a significant markup. Both were painted red, one was in the form of a large top hat, painted with a steam pumper marked “93 Liberty Street, New York” and advertising “engines, ladders, hoses, hooks and bells.” It sold for $4,095. An interesting, brightly colored, hooked rug went for $3,627. It was only 21½ by 34 inches but it showed a one-room schoolhouse with a tower, a flagpole flying an American flag, and was inscribed ABC on the top edge and HSR on the lower edge.

An exceptional matching pair of Hepplewhite demilune card tables from Salem or Boston was one of the pleasant surprises of the day, finishing at $17,550, more than three times the estimate. Another pleasant surprise was a group of works by Philippine artist Alfonso Ossorio (1916-1990). A poster drawn by the artist for a show of his work done with a Whitney Museum Fellowship fetched $17,550 and a mixed media assemblage of resin and found objects, which the artist referred to as “congregations,” reached $15,210. Both were far over their estimates, as was a group of 24 hand cast miniature soldiers in medieval dress, made by Richard Courtenay (1892-1963). The group brought $7,605. Also finishing well over the estimate was a pair of Chinese hardstone panels inlaid with semiprecious stones, creating images of birds in trees with butterflies and a rocky profile at the base, that finished at $14,040.

Day one of the sale was devoted entirely to works by Maine artists and included about 225 works, nearly all by Twentieth Century artists. An oil on canvas, “Harborside Home,” by Imero Gobbato (1923-2010) earned $9,360. “Across The Strawberries, Cape Elizabeth,” an oil on canvas by Connie Hayes, a contemporary artist, brought $4,388 and another of her works, “Bayside Trees,” finished at $1,872. John Bottero, vice president, said, “We’ve been putting aside paintings by Maine artists for about a year now. We wanted to be able to mount a sale devoted to that material. And the money received on about 50 of the lots will be contributed to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.”

Both Veilleux and Bottero believe in “giving back to the community” and they do about 50 fundraisers a year for local organizations for which they receive no compensation. They recently contributed their time and effort to a benefit auction at the Owls Head Transportation Museum in nearby Owls Head, Maine, that raised about $4.9 million for the museum. Bottero, corporate vice president, has been with the company about 25 years. “We know the fundraising things we do for the community comes back to us in spades. In addition to the Owls Head sale, we recently did one for the Stanley Museum in Kingfield, Maine. They’re devoted to the Stanley family and the famous Stanley Steamer automobiles. Events like these get us in front of people that we might not otherwise get to meet.”

Bottero’s background was in engineering before joining Veilleux and he had an interest in clocks. He and his wife own the Nobleboro (Maine) Antique Center, down the road from Thomaston Place.

All prices reported include the buyer’s premium.

For additional information, www.thomastonauction.com or call 207-354-8141.

Kaja Veilleux sells the first lot of the second day of the sale, a whirligig of a Native American.

Minda McVetty is the general manager at the auction gallery, and has been with the company about 3½ years. Previously, she was with the Marine Systems Training Center in Thomaston.

A very well-carved oak church lectern, in the form of an eagle with outstretched wings, 67 inches tall, finished at $2,925.

Merchandise to be sold was arranged for easy viewing during the preview.

“Glacier,” an oil on canvas by Marguerite Thompson Zorach and signed by the artist on the back, reached $12,870.

Garden accessories included this pair of handcarved white Carrara marble balustrade end caps. Probably Italian, the pair realized $3,978.

Wiscasset dealer Pat Stauble checks out some of the offerings prior to the sale.

When asked about surprises, Veilleux mentioned this poster drawn by Philippine artist Alfonso Ossorio for a show of his work done with a Whitney Museum fellowship, which fetched $17,550, more than ten times its estimate.

Kaja stands with two of the paintings that did very well. The Calder is at his shoulder and the Zorach is in the upper right corner.

The circa 1905 magazine stand made by the Roycrofters of East Aurora, N.Y., was in its original condition and realized $4,973.

As expected, “Landscape” by Marsden Hartley was the highest-priced item of the three-day sale, realizing $169,650. It had been purchased, circa 1950, by Lee Ault, publisher of Art in America, from Edith Gregor Halpert’s Downtown Gallery and had remained in the Ault family until now.

There were not a lot of toys in this sale but this group of 24 medieval toy soldiers, handcrafted and painted by Richard Courtenay, earned $7,605.

There were ten autographed baseballs in the sale. This one, with signatures of Joe DiMaggio, Red Rolfe, Lefty Gomez and several others, topped the group, going out for $1,112.

“The Butterfly Collection” by Dahlov Ipcar, signed by the artist, went for $19,305. It was one of several works by the artist in the sale.

There were just a couple of hooked rugs in the sale. This one, with a red one-room schoolhouse, tower and American flag, finished well over the estimate, at $3,627, going to an internet bidder.

Dahlov Ipcar lived in Maine and some of her works were included with that of other Maine artists. A whimsical group of six handmade soft sculptures the artist made from printed cotton fabric, in the style of the illustrations in her children’s books, brought $2,574. All but one had been signed by the artist and all had been given as a gift to a fellow Maine artist, Jena Dale Bearce.

Another of the pleasant surprises of the day was this pair of Chinese hardstone panels, 40 by 26 inches. Each was inlaid with semiprecious stones, forming images of birds and butterflies. In the original hardwood frames, the pair realized $14,040.

At $64,350, Alexander Calder’s untitled gouache on paper was one of the higher-priced items in the sale. The frame was marked “Krasner,” probably referring to fellow artist Lenore “Lee” Krasner, who, according to the catalog, became close with Calder after the death of her husband, Jackson Pollock. It was dated 1961.

Advertising a firefighting supply company in Seneca, N.Y., this 24-inch-tall wooden trade sign was painted a bright red, had a painted image of a steam pumper, and sold for a reasonable $4,095. A companion sign, also in bright red with gold leaf lettering, went for $3,452.

Ethnographic materials included a Nineteenth Century decorated Fijian war club. It made $7,605, several times over estimate.

Russian silver and enamel selections included this Fabergé Easter egg-form perfume flask signed with the initial for workmaster Henrik Wigstrom. It finished at $10,530.

A Wiscasset dealer was the underbidder on this Georgian, two-part, Queen Anne secretary. It was constructed of boldly figured walnut, and the silvered glass in the double doors may have been original. It earned $6,435.

Finishing at $4,212, was an L&JG Stickley Onondaga period, two-door bookcase, in untouched condition.

“Two Wives in a Riviera Apartment” by Waldo Peirce, sold for $31,590. It depicted the artist’s wife, actress Ivy Troutman, and Elizabeth Hadley Richardson, Ernest Hemingway’s first wife. Two characters in Hermingway’s The Sun Also Rises were believed to be based on Peirce and his wife.

There were four Tiffany floor lamps and all exceeded their estimate. With a green linen-fold shade, signed on both the base and the shade, this one achieved $16,380.

Selling under estimate, but still one of the higher-priced Maine works, was a softly colored, Impressionistic landscape by Imero Gobbato. It was titled “Harborside Home” and earned $9,360.

A pair of Plycraft bent walnut plywood chairs, after the 1958 original by Norman Cherner, realized $4,680.

Cataloged as “Head of Amun, New Kingdom, post-Amarna period, dynasty 18, reign of Tutankhamen, circa 1336–1327 BC (in our opinion). Probably from Upper Egypt, Thebes. Sandstone with remnants of pigment. The features resemble those of Tutankhamen, indicating that this was probably his commission, as part of the reconstruction of the temples.” It measured 8½ inches tall and sold well over estimate, finishing at $17,550.

A three-part Ming altar figure of sancai-glazed stoneware, representing Buddha, achieved $3,218. It was believed to date to the Sixteenth Century.

A time-only carved mahogany Aaron Willard lyre clock, with original carved wood eagle finial, and signed on the painted dial, sold for $4,680. It was said that this clock had hung in the Hancock mansion in Boston.

One of the pleasant surprises in the sale was this matched pair of Hepplewhite card tables, probably made in Salem or Boston, circa 1770–80. There had been no restorations and the tables retained their original surface. The final price for the pair was $17,550.

The sale included several historical documents, autographs, pieces of Paul Revere currency, etc, and these two cartes de visite of Mormon buildings in Salt Lake City. Both views were taken by C.R. Savage, himself a Mormon. The two went for $1,521.

An archive of 50 pieces of correspondence between George Santayana and Herbert Lyman, a fellow alumnus of Harvard and lifelong friend of the philosopher and author, covered the period 1885–1940. Some of the pieces had original sketches by Santayana. The archive brought $18,135.

“Pont Neuf Viewed From the Louvre,” an oil on linen by James Taylor Harwood, sold within estimate for $28,080. It was the highest-priced painting of the second day of the sale.

Percy Sanborn’s “Ship Onward,” a portrait of a three-masted sailing ship built in Damariscotta, Maine, was one of several good marine paintings. It brought $11,700. The ship had eight men on deck, and in the background were three other ships and a lighthouse.

Made in London for use in New Brunswick, Canada, a solid bronze, 1-gallon measure reached $4,680. Although estimated at $1,000, it opened online at $3,500.

The sale included a selection of tortoiseshell tea caddies, several of which brought more than $1,000. This one realized $1,755.

“Best I’ve ever seen,” was the comment Kaja Veilleux made as he was selling this Nineteenth Century Chinese rosewood Davenport desk. It was carved all over, with dragons, floral vines and more, and had a well-fitted interior. It sold for $3,510.

With a spread-wing eagle, this 84-inch carved and painted stern board had been carved by Harold Simmons, Rockland, Maine. An internet bidder paid $9,360.

Painted blue and white, a pair of sailor-made braided sea chest beckets, with Turk’s head knots, reached $2,808.

A rare 36-star flag, with an unofficial 6-by-6 star pattern, was in use from late 1864 when Nevada became the 36th state until 1867 when Colorado was admitted. From the catalog, “This flag was purportedly carried by men of the 80th United States Colored Troops, under the command of General Cyrus Hamlin (1839–1867) of Bangor, Maine, son of Lincoln’s first vice president, Hannibal Hamlin.” It sold for $5,850.

John Bottero, vice president, certified appraiser and auctioneer, has been with the company for about 25 years.