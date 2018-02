DENVER, PENN. — At Morphy Auctions’ February 22 sale of automobilia and petroliana, a restored air scale Model JR Junior with air hose pumped up its final price to $21,600. An excellent restoration had been done on the Air Scale Model Jr., as described in Morphy’s catalog. “All of the striping and ‘Air’ letters are painted, not decals. Face and brass tags are in excellent condition and it includes a new air hose.” The 46 by 22 by 12-inch air scale, with “Inflate Your Tires Here” on the front, came to the block with an estimate of $5/8,000, which was blown away by 44 bids. For further information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.