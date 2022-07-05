Mitzi Gaynor, De Laurentiis Collections Bring White Glove Results To Andrew Jones - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LOS ANGELES — Two small but choice collections, one, the private collection of actress Mitzi Gaynor, the other of Italian American film producer Dino De Laurentiis and his wife, Martha, were both offered at Andrew Jones Auctions on June 29 and both saw all lots sell. Leading Gaynor’s 171-lot collection was a set of four limestone figures of the Four Seasons, dated to the second half of the Twentieth Century, which achieved $22,500, nearly 50 times its low estimate, and sold to a landscape designer for a local residential project. Flying highest from the De Laurentiis collection was a room-sized Malayer long carpet from Central Persia, which achieved $16,250 against a $2/3,000 estimate; it also sold to a local buyer. The Gaynor sale tallied $184,000, while the De Laurentiis collection finished at $118,000. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; more extensive sale recaps will appear in a future issue.