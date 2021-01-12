NEW MILFORD, CONN. – Mitchell Borenstein, owner of Applebrook Auctions of New Milford, unexpectedly passed away December 26 at the age of 64. He was an avid animal lover and a loving, caring man with a wonderful sense of humor. He could be seen at local restaurants almost every morning enjoying breakfast and catching up on the local news.

Mitchell was born and raised in New Rochelle, N.Y. After high school he moved to New York City where he worked in the real estate business. Over time he developed an interest in Connecticut real estate and moved to the state about 30 years ago. Shortly thereafter he realized that he had a gift as an auctioneer. In 1999, Borenstein founded Applebrook Auctions and spent the rest of his working life hunting for long lost treasures from Warhol and Picasso to Tiffany and gold.

Mitchell was predeceased by his mother and father, Gloria and Charles, and his brother Eugene. He is survived by his sister Merry and his Applebrook family.

Donations in Mitchell’s memory to your local animal shelter would be appreciated.