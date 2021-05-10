Mirror Mirror, On Stair’s Wall, Who’s The Highest Bidder Of Them All?

HUDSON, N.Y. – Colin Stair continued a streak of well-performing single-owner sales on May 6 when he offered nearly 400 lots from the Greenwich Village, N.Y., shop of antiques dealer, Niall Smith. The sale, titled “The Neoclassicist: Niall Smith,” epitomized Smith’s passion for late Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century English and Continental furniture and Grand Tour objects. A pair of Regency giltwood and ebonized convex mirrors courted interest from decorators, dealers and private clients alike but, in the end, sold to a dealer in the United States bidding on behalf of a client for $29,250, including buyer’s premium. It was the top lot in a sale that was more than 96 percent sold.

Watch for a sale review in a future issue.