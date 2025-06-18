Mirror, Mirror: Giltwood Pair Are Roland’s Fairest - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions NY conducted its most recent Multi-Estates auction on May 31, offering hundreds of lots from multiple estates and collections, including the personal collection of art and antiques from the estate of prominent Long Islander Laura Leonard Ault.

Noteworthy lots from Ault’s estate included decorative arts items like porcelain, glassware, an extensive group of Scottish Terrier memorabilia, doorstops, sterling silver pieces from Tiffany and Georg Jensen and more, all offered along with Roland’s regular selection of fine and contemporary art, antique furniture pieces, Twentieth Century modern furniture, silver, decorative arts, Asian arts, textiles and lighting.

Topping the auction was a pair of Pair George III giltwood mirrors made circa 1780, which had scrolling and pierced gilt frames that were likely gilded later. The pair was retailed by Kentshire at Bunny Williams Incorporated, New York City, and had their mercury glass replaced in the late Nineteenth Century. The mirrors had previously received a valuation of $135,000 in 2005; a lucky bidder scored them in this sale for $42,250.

In the art category, a zebra-print tapestry after Alexander Calder brought in $29,250. Made in 1975 from woven rattan, the tapestry was initialed “CA” and dated to lower right and editioned “54/100” lower left; it also included the artist’s cypher. A circa 1960 wall relief by Ukrainian-American artist Louise Nevelson made from ebonized wood and signed “Nevelson” to its lower left went for $19,500, while a John Wesley (American, b 1928) ink on paper depicting profile portraits of George Washington and three Native Americans from the Ault estate faced front at $11,050. The 1963 work bore a label from the Robert Elkon Gallery from the exhibition it was featured in at the New York City-based gallery in 1964; it was a study for the cover image from the show, the oil on canvas “George Washington and Three Indians.”

Also performing well was a 1929 poster by Paul Colin (French, 1892-1985) titled “André Renaud,” which advertised the French pianist. The vintage poster was designed by Colin and printed by Chachoin, Paris. It played to $4,225.

A Bruce Weber (American, b 1946) boxed set of seven silver gelatin prints and two colored prints, titled “The Twins from Madrid,” featured Spanish models Juan and Cesar Hortoneda and showcased Weber’s signature black-and-white aesthetic; the set lounged for $2,600. Another framed silver gelatin print by Weber went for $1,170, which depicted a standing nude model facing away from view. It was annotated in pencil on its reverse “29977-30 #16” and possibly monogrammed.

Two steamer trunks from the Ault estate made waves with bidders. The first was an example by Louis Vuitton, made circa 1920. Featuring the typical “LV” monogram design, the trunk had wooden and metal details and wheels on its base. Its interior was lined with white cloth, and it contained two inserts with “Louis Vuitton” printed on both straps. It was personalized by the initials “J.H.L.,” which were monogrammed to the trunk’s sides; it closed its lid for $16,900. A Goyard steamer trunk made circa 1910, also monogrammed “J.H.L.,” sold for $5,200. The trunk’s pattern was the traditional “Goyardine” chevron canvas — marked “E. Goyard 233 Rue St Honor, Paris” throughout — and its interior was lined and accompanied by an insert.

Silver also had a good showing, with a 142-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware service in the Acorn pattern setting the table for $5,525. Designed by Johan Rohde in 1915, the set weighed 138 troy ounces. A Makers pair of sterling candlesticks by Tiffany & Company were designed in the Midcentury Modern style between 1947-55 and collectively weighed 32.5 troy ounces. According to catalog notes, their “elongated trumpet shaped necks joined at the base with stylized palmettes” and they had marks to their bases including “M” for Louis De Bian Moore, the president of Tiffany at the time of manufacturing. The pair illuminated for $2,340.

Midcentury Modern furniture was led by a rosewood floating desk with a glass inset top by George Nakashima for Widdicomb, which was elevated to $3,250. Made circa 1970, the table contained two drawers on its left side and was marked “George Nakashima” to its base and “Widdicomb” to its upper drawer.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.rolandantiques.com or 212-260-2000.