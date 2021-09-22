Miro Etching Highlights Leland Little’s Signature Fall Auction

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — One of the top lots in Leland Little Auctions’ September 18 Signature Fall Auction was a color etching with aquatint and carborundum titled “Equinoxe.” Measuring 51 by 39 inches in the frame, it had been printed in 1967 by Art Adrien Maeght and published by Maeght Éditeur, numbered 45 from an edition of 75. Leland Little’s director of prints and multiples, Lauren Sanford, said, “Équinoxe is one of the most impressive and valuable prints Joan Miró completed during his lifetime. We were so pleased to offer such a lovely example of the work this past weekend at auction. We happened to have several strong works by Miró in this auction from various consignors around the United States, and ‘Équinoxe’ was the highlight of the group. It came to us from a North Carolina collector who had enjoyed it for many years.”

A phone bidder paid $45,600 for the work, which had been estimated at $30/50,000.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.