Minnie Evans Work Was Burst Of Color For Leland Little - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — On June 11, Leland Little conducted its 104-lot online-only Fine Art Auction, which saw only three lots pass, earning the sale a 97 percent sell-through rate. Leading the sale at $42,000, including buyer’s premium, was an Untitled (Face and Foliage) oil crayon and graphite on paper work by self-taught African American artist Minnie Evans (North Carolina, 1892-1987). According to catalog notes, Evans was “renowned for her vivid, visionary drawings that seamlessly blend religious symbolism, natural motifs and dreamlike imagery.” This example was signed lower right and was consigned from a private collection in Wilmington, N.C. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.