Miniature Tapestry With Royal Provenance Flies High At Doyle

Applebrook Auctions Presents The Pre Holiday Estate Auction
Nov 30-30, 2020
Published: November 24, 2020
NEW YORK CITY- From the estate of WR Appleby and Elinor Appleby, whose single owner sale commenced November 19 at Doyle, a miniature tapestry panel from Brussels found its way to the top of the podium with a $21,875 price. Dating to the early Seventeenth Century and depicting the triumph of Bacchus, the piece measured 28 by 26Ã¾ inches and came with provenance to the collection of King Sigismund III (1566-1632) of Poland, Wawel Castle, KrakÃ³w, Poland. Watch for a full review of the Appleby sale in a future issue.
