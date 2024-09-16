Miniature Sheraton Sideboard Stands Tall For Amelia Jeffers

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Amelia Jeffers’ two-day Great Estates auction was conducted September 13-14 and featured just shy of 1,000 lots, with a focus on Americana and American history. Leading the sale, rising from a large selection of early American and country furniture, was a miniature late Sheraton sideboard. Made in America in the second quarter of the Nineteenth Century, the mahogany and pine sideboard had brass and cut glass pulls as well as a shallow hinged top. Standing at 24 inches high and 26½ inches wide, the small cupboard went out at $5,000 including buyer’s premium ($1/2,000). More comprehensive coverage of the auction will run in a later issue.