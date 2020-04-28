Ming Dynasty Bronze Buddha Ascends Heavens At Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS. – Tremont Auctions’ May 17 sale of Asian art and antiques featured among many highlights some Seventeenth Century tea ceremony items from the collections of Charles L. Freer, William Van Horne, Hugo Munsterbeg and Alice Boney, as well as a single owner collection of Japanese “tsuba” sword guards. Leading the 525-lot sale when it achieved $42,840 was a Ming dynasty bronze figure of Manjushri Buddha in the “royal ease” mudra seated on the back of a lion; it had been estimated at $1/1,500.

