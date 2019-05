LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Rago Auction’s May 4 American + European Art sale was led by an oil painting from American artist Milton Avery, which achieved $564,500 and sold to a phone bidder. “Girl by Harbour,” an oil on canvas, was executed in 1944 and measures 42 by 46 inches. According to the Milton Avery Foundation, the painting depicts a scene of Gloucester, Mass., and was included in the exhibition “The Gloucester Years: Milton Avery, Stuart Davis, Marsden Hartley, Edward Hopper, John Sloan” at Grace Borgenicht Gallery, New York, February 6–March 4, 1982, and was illustrated in the exhibition’s catalog. The painting was purchased by the consignor through the Grace Borgenicht Gallery.

Over the years, differing catalogs have titled the painting in three variations. Meredith Hilferty, director of Rago’s fine art auctions, said, “The Avery Foundation has indicated that we should use the title ‘Girl by Harbour.’ The painting has also been recorded as ‘Girl by Lake’ and ‘Girl by Bay.’ ‘Girl by Lake’ is inscribed on the verso. It was called ‘Girl by Harbour’ in the Borgenicht catalog. It is listed as ‘Girl by Bay’ in the Milton Avery inventory records.”

A full report will appear in a future issue.