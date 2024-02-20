Milly McGehee, 73, Americana Dealer

Published: February 20, 2024
SANTA FE, N.M. — On Wednesday, February 14, noted Americana dealer Milly McGehee passed away at her home in Santa Fe, following a long illness. She was 73 years old. Antiques and The Arts Weekly will feature an extended obituary and “In Memoriam” to her in an upcoming issue; friends and colleagues wishing to share memories are invited to submit them and photos to antiques@thebee.com.
Dr Melvyn Wolf, 91, Antiques Dealer & Pewter Expert
February 13, 2024
Melvin Way, Visionary Artist (1954-2024)
February 13, 2024
Mary Jean McLaughlin, Wicker Dealer & Collector
February 6, 2024
