NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO — The saying goes, “It’s all over when the fat lady sings;” however, the highest note in the Saturday, February 8 sale at Miller & Miller Auctions Ltd, was struck when an iconic hooked mat brought $17,700. Catalogued as “disputably Ontario’s most recognizable hooked rug,” the 1916 wool-and-burlap example had been featured in Canadian Folk Art to 1950 and came from the Jim and Ilona Fleming Collection. Estimated at $4/6,000, the work sold to a private collector bidding on the phone. Watch for a full review of this sale in a future issue.