Millea Buyer Repatriates Farhi Columns - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BOONTON, N.J. — Millea Bros’ semi-annual Select auction took place June 11-13, with more than 1,000 lots spanning collecting categories from antiquity to contemporary. On the first day, a pair of illuminated gilt bronze and blue Lucite columns, made in 1970 by Cesar (French, 1921-1998) and Jean-Claude Farhi (French, 1940-2012), set the high mark, rising to a premium-inclusive $57,500 from a $25/35,000 estimate. The 74½-inch-tall columns, which had the foundry mark of Blanchet, Paris, had previously realized €106,250 when they were sold at Christie’s, Paris, from the Collection of Alberto Pino in September 2017. The buyer, Mark and Michael Millea, told Antiques and The Arts Weekly, is in France. An upcoming issue will feature more highlights from this sale.