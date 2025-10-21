Milestone’s Weapons & Wartime Wares Fight The Good Fight - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — An excess of 700 lots of militariana from the Revolutionary War to modern wartime were offered in Milestone Auctions’ Premier Fall Military & Edged Weapons Sale, conducted October 11. Although a sale total was not provided, the sell-through rate was 95 percent at press time.

While most of the top lots in the sale were related to the Nazi Party, there were also a multitude of other items earning high prices that were not directly affiliated with Nazism, or came from other countries, wars and time periods.

Rolling to the sale-high price of $564,000 was a World War II German Wehrmacht 1944 Sonderkraftfahrzeug 251/9 D — a half-tracked armored personnel carrier initially built by Auto Union. This specific example was noted in the catalog as being “the only complete, restored Sd.Kfz. 251/9 D ‘Stummel’ in private hands — a once-in-a-lifetime WWII survivor.” Only one of two that exist worldwide, it was restored to working condition over the course of eight years by DVK Werks Restorations of Ohio.

The second-highest price, $69,000, was also related to World War II: a copy of the “Instrument of Surrender of German armed forces in Holland, in northwest Germany including all islands, and in Denmark,” which was signed by British Field Marshall Montgomery and five generals of German high command. According to catalog notes, it was one of at least eight copies that are known.

World War II continued to be a popular era with bidders, as collectibles and weapons of all kinds found new homes. Drawing $5,280 was a US Inert M2 flamethrower, which came complete with both tanks and its wand. The American-made, portable backpack flamethrower had a burn time of seven seconds, and its flames were effective around 20 to 40 meters.

Following closely behind the American weapon was a World War II pair of Japanese field artillery binoculars, in 10-power with a 6-millimeter lens diameter, which peered past their $1/1,500 estimate to make $4,440. Most often used for spotting or fire control, the binoculars were made with brass and covered in brown or green paint; this pair was mounted on its original tripod.

Swords, knives and daggers of all shapes and sizes sliced down top prices, led by an Imperial Russian Cossack dagger made during the reign of Tsar Alexander III (1881-1894). Known as a qama, a short North Caucasian sword, the weapon was made of silver, dated 1882, was inscribed on its double-edged blade and included a silver small knife and scabbard. Crossing the block for $7,200, it earned more than seven times its $1,000 high estimate.

A World War I-era US Model 1918 brass-handled Knuckle Duster trench knife made by Landers, Frary and Clark more than quadrupled its $800-$1,200 estimate to make $5,280. According to catalog notes, the knife was accompanied by a humorous letter from the company that presented the knife, Seattle Tent & Awning Company, which in part read, “There comes to us alarming reports, from all sections of our state, about sportsmen being maliciously bitten by deer, attacked by wild ducks and other vicious fowl, and being harassed by particularly large gamey fish. We feel that you are entitled to some adequate protection…” Additionally, the knife’s handle bore a presentation inscription reading “Compliments Of…” the company.

Jumping forward one World War, a World War II E.W. Stone, Sr, fighting knife with a skull- and cobra-form handle also bested its estimate, realizing $5,520 ($2/3,000). Stone made the knife “by casting his handle pattern onto a US RH 37 Camillus MKII fighting knife blade,” according to catalog notes, and it was paired with a scabbard marked “MKII USN.”

A few items from the American Civil War and Revolutionary War also found new homes, with the highest price of these lots — $10,800 — earned by a 35-star American flag made in 1863. Attributed to the J.W. Loane Company of Baltimore, this example, which was in the circular arrangement, along with any other 35-star flags, was considered “scarce,” as it was the only star-count that fell “squarely into the active period of the war.” The consignor shared that it was discovered in an attic trunk in Baltimore in the mid 1990s and measured 97 by 68 inches.

Also from the Civil War-era was a Confederate Fayetteville saber rifle bayonet with a leather scabbard, which earned $5,160.

The top-performing Revolutionary War item was a 1768 British grenadier’s bearskin mitre cap, which still retained its original cloth lining. Its front plate displayed the royal crest of King George III, marked with the initials “GR” and the motto “Nec Aspera Terrent,” meaning “difficulties be damned.” Still in excellent condition, the cap was donned for $8,700.

Just under two dozen lots of Vietnam War memorabilia crossed the block, ranging in price from $240 for a left side door from a US Army Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, to $4,440 for a lot with a Vietnam flight helmet and body armor, which had been struck by two bullets. The equipment, belonging to door gunner George Bassett of the 52nd Combat Aviation Battalion, was accompanied by an account of the owner’s experience and other related items. Bassett saved another member of his crew during a firefight aboard a Bikini helicopter in Laos after he had been struck by an automatic weapon.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 440-527-8060 or www.milestoneauctions.com.