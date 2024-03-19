Mildred “Milly” McGehee, 73, Antiques Dealer

SANTA FE, N.M. — Mildred “Milly” Blewett McGehee, 73, of Santa Fe, passed away peacefully on February 14, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her spouse, Robyn Elizabeth Holley, her brother William Carl McGehee Jr (Rebecca) of Natchez Miss., her niece Anna Catesby McGehee of Nashville, Tenn., and her nephew, William C. McGehee III (Cammy) of Baton Rouge, La. Milly was preceded in death by her parents, William C. McGehee and Sarah (Blewett) McGehee and her beloved springer spaniel, Coco.

Milly was born on May 2, 1950, in Natchez, Miss., where she inherited her love of antiques from her parents who were collectors and who had restored two early houses in Natchez. Her interest in early American decorative arts was further cultivated with her course work at Hollins College in Virginia. While a student at Hollins, she worked during the summer of her senior year as an intern at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts in Old Salem, Winston-Salem, N.C. After graduating from Hollins in 1973, Milly returned to MESDA as its first field representative, gathering data for its now well-known research archives. It was her pioneering work in Wilmington, N.C., that helped shape the museum’s celebrated field research program, documenting early Southern furniture, ceramics, paintings and other objects in private collections. She was named a fellow in the University of Delaware’s Winterthur Program in Early American Decorative Arts and Cultural History where she received her MA in 1976; her thesis covered the career of architect Levi Weeks in Natchez. After completing her graduate degree, Milly worked as a curator at the Hermitage, the Nashville, Tenn., home of Andrew Jackson, and worked as a special assistant with curatorial responsibilities for the director of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Ultimately, Milly’s love of research and discovery lead her to travel throughout the country as an antiques dealer and open her shop, Milly McGehee Americana, in Dallas, and later a gallery in Baltimore, Md. She was able to provide many important objects to well-known private and museum collections in the United States; she also appeared several times as an appraiser on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow.

Milly loved the architecture, light, turquoise sky and vistas of Santa Fe. She enriched the lives of her friends and family, and will be remembered for her generosity, sense of fun, laughter and quick wit.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter or the Historic Natchez Foundation.

A service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, April 6, at St Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, Md.; it will be followed by a reception. A Celebration of Life at Bishop’s Lodge in Santa Fe is tentatively scheduled from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, June 23.

In Memoriam: Milly McGehee (1950-2024)

Today, Milly should be basking in the numerous thoughts and accolades coming her way. But she has never been one to look for praise…in any way…”just doing my job,” she’d say. She has always treated her clients with the highest respect. They have recognized her professionalism, conscientiousness and concern for their best interest, in each and every interaction with them. Her friends and colleagues know that she has always been a kind, generous and constant person, appreciative of them all. Her great sense of humor…infectious smiles and grins and the devilish sparkle in her eye make everyone feel warm and comfortable. Her regard for all of us…clients, friends, colleagues…is surpassed only her devotion to her incredibly wonderful and caring wife, Robyn.

Milly and I have known each other for nearly 40 years, and I cherish each and every minute we have shared. I write this in the present tense because Milly will always be in my life. A true friend becomes part of you, and I am grateful for having been a part of hers. I can only hope that everyone has a Milly in their lives. As E.B. White, in Charlotte’s Web so astutely had Charlotte say to Wilbur, “You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing.”

Remembering Milly—

As a graduate student in Winterthur’s Program in Early American Culture, my fellow Fellows and I were aware of various professionals in the field as Ones to Watch. Whether it was scholarly research presented in The Magazine Antiques, an important object discovery, books published or simply their reputation for connoisseurship and mastery of a particular category of objects, these mythic luminaries held strong in our collective imaginations. Milly McGehee was one of those lights. The stuff of legend, a professional in our field whose knowledge of objects, particularly mid-Atlantic and hen’s teeth Southern decorative arts, whose connoisseurship was unparalleled. Without knowing her at the time, her stature was both a little intimidating and something to which we all could aspire.

Her gallery, Colwill-McGehee on North Charles Street in Baltimore, was not far from my first post-Winterthur job at what was then The Maryland Historical Society, and now The Maryland Center for History and Culture. The first time I met her, on a visit to the MHS with her then business partner, Stiles Colwill, she was memorable for so much — not just her spikey, short platinum hair, mischievous twinkle and gravely chuckle, but the tactical precision with which she examined and assessed a chair. Later, when I worked as a specialist in the American Decorative Arts Department of Christie’s, I was lucky enough to have more regular and active participation in Milly’s dissections of a broad range of objects crossing the auction block. The breadth of her knowledge was staggering, as was her generosity with it. She took to heart the notion that so-called “specialists” like me were still very much at the low entry level shoulder of our learning curve, and it was up to seasoned professionals, like her, to bring us along. She lived her commitment to others.

But it wasn’t until I left Christie’s that I really got to know the person behind the client and myth. Milly McGehee was one of a handful of professionals in different capacities in the antiques business who circled the wagons around me, supporting and mentoring me in how to make a living working for myself in the months immediately after leaving a regular paycheck. Her dedication to fostering and promoting women in a field largely populated by men was palpable. But her tutelage wasn’t missionary work. She took me under her wing, introduced me to her clients, arranged for me to see private collections, met me at auctions, hosted me in her home, shared her seasoned perspective on objects, business plans and on our field. In the process, Milly became one of my dearest friends; and to be a friend of Millly’s was to experience a rare kind of loyalty, candor and integrity. Her light was so much more than her professional accomplishments.

Our worlds embraced each other; it was an honor and joy that she agreed to take on two important roles in my wedding: a reading and making sure the newlyweds had strong cocktails in their hands immediately following the vows. As in her professional life, Milly was precise, intentional and flawless. Although both of us moved past our lives in American antiques, our connection remained. I will always gobble loudly like a turkey on Thanksgiving in honor of Milly and think of her somewhere doing the same.

Alzheimer’s is a cruel disease. As anyone who has lost a loved one to it knows, you lose that person over and over, in pieces, until the disease finally lets them go. I miss you so much, my Milly-the-Pooh.

Susan Klecker Goldstein, St Louis, Mo.



Americana Week — held every January in New York City — is famous for many reasons: fabulous collections and exhibits, snowstorms, entertaining lectures and parties — all attended by collectors and dealers from all across the country. No January sale week was complete without the arrival of Milly McGehee — with her pixie haircut, broad grin, charming wit and…a magnifying glass which she wore around her neck. No super, duper flashlights, no bag of tools, no lengthy condition reports — just her magnifying glass. It was all she needed — she saw things that others missed with all their paraphernalia in tow. And how much fun it was to go through a sale with her and then on to drinks and dinner! Our lives were diminished when Milly could no longer attend — a ray of light and pure joy which needed no magnifying glass for all to see what a pleasure it was to be with her on this journey. We were all so lucky to have her as our friend and we miss her dearly.

John A. Hays, New York City



Armed with Southern charm, a mischievous eye and irreverent wit, Milly was a true original, a tour-de-force of Americana connoisseurship. She was also remarkably generous with her time and expertise — I’ll always treasure the tremendous support and encouragement she gave me at the beginning of my career.

Martha Willoughby, London



During the remarkable run of Ron Bourgeault’s Northeast Auctions, I feel safe in saying every employee encountered all the major players in the antiques market. In my job I did a lot of cataloging and condition reports for dealers and collectors, and over time formed relationships with many clients. Milly McGehee and Deanne Levison were two people who made me smile when they entered the room. Milly was always friendly, down to earth, and I believe always respected me and my opinion. A true professional, she treated all of us the same, from property handlers, to specialists, to desk staff. She gave me an expensive book that she knew I would like. Milly had the best dry sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. Now that the auction market has significantly changed with online as opposed to live sales, it makes me aware how special and rare these friendships are and were. I cherish all the memories and friends I made during the live auction days.

Rebecca J. Davis, Brentwood, N.H.



I first crossed paths with Milly in the 1990s at MESDA and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, but my strongest memories are from when I first started at Christie’s, in 2000. She was always helpful and always had a smile, but she was also a little intimidating! She had a sparkle in her eye and a great confidence about her — one had the sense that she was not one to be trifled with. She was careful in her research and was very confident in her judgments about objects. Especially when she was in the company of Deanne Levison — they were sometimes lovingly referred to as the “Dixie Chicks” — together they were quite a presence in the saleroom! She was also a great supporter of numerous museums, including MESDA and Colonial Williamsburg. Wherever she was, Milly brought unfailing integrity to the field. She was certainly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

Andrew Brunk, Asheville, N.C.



I want to express my gratitude for the “Sweet Southern Magnolia.” I began my career in the American Furniture and Decorative Arts department at Sotheby’s. There was nary a day when my boss, Bill Stahl, didn’t start the morning off without talking to the Magnolias (Milly and Deanne). This dynamic duo was some of the kindest and sharpest in the business. At the time, we held sales three times a year and I always looked forward to the moment they would walk through the door to inspect the offerings. The patience they showed with me as I was learning was beyond compare. They were always willing to offer up their opinions on a piece and respectfully shared their thoughts on why a piece might be different than we originally thought. They did this with purity and were genuinely interested in teaching the next generation of specialists. Over the years I felt like I formed a bond with the Southern Magnolias.

One particular January Americana Week, I found myself racing back and forth between the office/exhibition and the pediatric intensive care unit where my 2-year-old was laid up for a month with pneumonia and an extreme respiratory infection. Milly was so thoughtful and kind, she actually took the time to write my wife and I the sweetest, most positive and uplifting note. Plus, she included the best stuffed animal for our ailing son. It is this type of kindness which clearly defines the gracious, warm and caring soul which Milly embodied. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. I look forward to seeing the bright light illuminate the next great find when our paths cross again.

Andrew Holter, Bloomfield, N.J.



I was intrigued by the Southern-accented laugh that announced the entrance to the exhibition galleries of the platinum blonde coiffed Baltimore dealer who cut a wide swath in a male dominated industry. Though a specific date escapes me, I met Milly over 25 years ago when, in retrospect, I was a very green furniture cataloger in Sotheby’s Arcade, where I thought the enthusiasm for my new-found career belied the lack of experience. Milly never let on that she knew I was green and liberally shared her knowledge, experience and observations as a kind, thoughtful teacher. We became friends as the years marched on, eager to bump into her at the various regional antiques shows or as the auction calendar lured her back to New York. She will be missed.

John Nye, Bloomfield, N.J.



The role I was in with her — she would contact me as a conservator for 4-5 specific clients, collections she was considering purchasing, and eventually did. I followed through and did conservation on various pieces after she bought them at auction.

She was the most amazing person to deal with in terms of being extremely straight forward, honest and she never misrepresented to the client or to me what the piece, what its history was, she was extremely easy to work with.

She was willing to stand aside and let me speak with the client directly.

She was an absolute favorite with those clients whose names I can’t mention but they were either interested in buying things associated with the Seymours or Isaac Vose, or just great examples of Boston Classical things.

Another thing that was always wonderful — she wasn’t one to niggle over prices. If I felt a proper treatment for a piece of furniture was $XYZ, she didn’t question it, she’d justify my prices to the client wholeheartedly.

The other thing — she had an unerring eye. It was quite incredible how she was able to pick out things that were “all right.” I always admired her judgement about being able to pick things out for a client.

Robert Mussey, Boston





Milly came by here often, both when I was a dealer and then later, when I became an auctioneer.

I remember we used to go outside and smoke cigarettes.

She was a formidable businesswoman. She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind; I really appreciated it. She also had an excellent, excellent eye. She was really just great. She was always forthright and clear. There was nothing ambiguous about Milly McGehee, it was one of the reasons I thought she was wonderful.

Ron Pook, Downingtown, Penn.

I was so sad to hear about her passing. She was much too young.

I first started working with Milly in the early 90s when she introduced me to a whole new group of her clients. You could just tell how she loved what she was doing by her enthusiasm and excitement, and that never-ending drive to learn more.

Some of my fondest memories of her are from Americana week in New York City in January working with her at a non-stop pace trying to take in all the events, the shows and the endless list of objects to examine at the auction houses.

I missed her after she moved to Santa Fe. She told me when she was considering closing her business, moving and starting anew that if she didn’t do it now she never would. I’m glad she had the courage to follow through.

Alan Anderson, Lititz, Penn.



Milly was both a friend and a colleague for many years. As a dealer, her taste was impeccable, her knowledge vast and she was one of the most careful and astute buyers I have ever known. As a friend, she had a great sense of humor, was extremely loyal, and always did her best to help.

When selections from the Barrow collection came up last year at Brunk Auctions, one of the true pleasures of that sale was reading Milly’s descriptions and letters to her client. They were quintessential Milly in that they were honest, forthcoming and laced with humor and humility. It was nice to have that connection even in such an ethereal and temporary way.

Frank Levy, New York City

I got to know Milly when I ran the Americana department at Butterfield & Butterfield in San Francisco. I’d also see her in New York City during Americana Week those times when I could go back East. When she came to San Francisco, it was always the two of them, her and Deanne. We always had a great time, and chat and laugh and catch up. I’d ask what was happening on the East Coast and they’d share some nice, friendly gossip. It really was such a breath of fresh air when they came through the front door. I would sometimes ask Milly her opinion and she would tell me — always in a very nice way — if she disagreed with something we were selling.

I remember when they came out in 2004 to look at the Richards family Chippendale block-front desk that we sold for $1.4 million; they spent a few hours looking at it and then came back a second day to look at it again; I assume they were looking at it for a client and they were the underbidders. I remember so well their diligence in looking it over; I didn’t bother or interrupt them, I just enjoyed watching them from a distance. She had a great depth of knowledge and background and was one of the great, brilliant minds in the field of Americana.

W. Brooke Sivo, Palm Springs, Calif.

Milly had closed Milly McGehee Americana, in Dallas and moved to Baltimore and we opened a business together there, from 1988 to 1995: Colwill-McGehee Antiques. It was a wonderfully successful partnership, propelling both of us further in our respective careers — her in the antiques and decorative arts field, and for me in the world of interior design.

One of my greatest memories of Milly is that moment back in the spring of 1988 when on a ski lift we were discussing her life in Dallas and mine in Baltimore and we decided to open the business…it was wildly impetuous!!!! and stunned most of our friends when she moved from Dallas and I left my beloved career as museum director of the Maryland Historical Society and the rest is history!!!!

We always had a lot of fun together!!!. She’d always dreamed of doing the Winter Show; I had a great connection with Mario Buatta then chair of the Winter Show and we had him come to our gallery in Baltimore and he was blown away by the showroom…and I’ll admit it was GRAND in the English Country House tradition!!! He quickly invited us to do the show the following year!!! Between her MESDA and other museum contacts and my connections through the MHS, we had a huge number of collector contacts. I have press clippings from then that talk of the “meteoric rise of the thirty-something dynamic duo from Baltimore.”

We always had a lot of fun, with riotous times in both Baltimore and New York City and anywhere else we traveled. I relish my memories of those great times.

Stiles T. Colwill, Lutherville, Md.



After an introduction at a mutual client’s wedding, Milly and I became close friends. Milly had been developing several fine collections of folk art for clients and was interested in my knowledge, to authenticate and evaluate the condition of painted pieces being considered by her clients. Milly wanted to provide not only the finest in material for these collections, but also provide the most comprehensible understanding of the piece, including surface and suggestions for the care of these surfaces.

Following an auction a gentleman introduced himself, handed me a piece that he just purchased for over a quarter of a million dollars and asked if I would take it to be cleaned at Milly McGehee’s request. It was then that I realized the trust and the respect for my work that I had gained through association with my friend, Miss McGehee.

Milly was an enigmatic personality, hard to put a label on. She was best described in correspondence by another associate and dear friend, Barbara Luck. “Milly was a person to be admired by her unfailing integrity.”

Peter Deen, Lancaster County, Penn.



A collection of thoughts…

To her close friends, Milly was unintentionally kind, thoughtful and courteous. She had many acquaintances and a handful of good friends whom she expected to behave at a high standard. To those few, she was unconditional in her support.

To members of the antiques community, Milly adhered to the Pam Boynton Doctrine: “If you don’t show up, they’ll think you have died.” To a fault, Milly was at the biggest and smallest shows. Same went for auctions…and she always was accommodative with auctioneers and fellow dealers.

To those expecting authenticity, she wanted to fully understand what she bought and sold. She asked the opinion of the best cabinetmakers but ultimately made her own decisions. She had an exceptional eye for detail, often seeing what others overlooked or couldn’t see. With confidence, top collectors and business associates could expect her to deliver an authentic “10.”

So long friend; miss you like the dickens.

Ron Vukelich, New Castle, Del.

Milly McGehee was a force of nature with a big personality and a wonderful laugh to accompany it. Her intelligence, sharp mind and quick wit made her instantly memorable — along with her stylish good looks and rich Southern accent. We were fortunate to share her company as we all circulated in the “business” and admired the stunning exhibits that she and Stiles Colwill presented at the Winter Show before our tenure at the fair. Our relationship with her continued even after her retirement to Santa Fe, and we always enjoyed her phone calls, sharing stories and laughter. She was a star of our generation of antiquarians and we will miss her

Pat Bell, New York City and New Hope, Penn.



In 40 years of working for museums and historic sites, I’ve been fortunate to know many wonderful individuals but Milly McGehee was in a class by herself. Milly was, of course, a gifted object historian and an astute art dealer, but it was more than that. She was also one of the kindest and most thoughtful people I have ever known. Milly never forgot a birthday, never forgot to ask about one’s spouse or one’s children. And then there was that wicked sense of humor… Milly had a business to run, but she also felt strongly that truly important antiques and works of art should be in public collections where they might be enjoyed by everyone. The collections at Colonial Williamsburg and other museums are the better today for Milly’s efforts on many occasions. I am so very grateful to have known her.

Ronald L. Hurst, Williamsburg, Va.

Milly was a great friend and colleague who had an impactful influence on our lives, both professionally and personally. She and Beverley shared the same birthday, and until the last couple of years, they would always check in on each other on that day. Milly was highly supportive when we were forming our initial Catalogue Department and offered much sound advice. She was always happy to share her experience and expertise.

We first met Milly when Marshall Goodman brought her to preview the landmark Otto Zigler estate auction we held in 1990. We told her all about the Zigler family and their importance as early Rockingham Co. settlers. It was apparent that Milly was as interested in the history as she was in the objects themselves. After several visits, it became apparent that we were kindred spirits.

Beverley and I have many treasured memories of Milly. Looking back, I think what I miss the most are her and Marshall’s visits, sometimes to talk business and other times just to see how things were going. Needless to say, Milly will always hold a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace, our dear friend.

Jeff and Beverly Evans, Mount Crawford, Va.



I worked with Milly McGehee for at least 30 years and if I had to sum her up, I would say she was one of the hardest working people I have known in this business. She searched hard for the best of the best for her clients and taught me so much about connoisseurship and building great collections. In a business where everyone wants to know what everyone else was doing, Milly always remained quiet. She was a consummate professional, and her clients always came first. She would call me almost every day to ask where I had been and what I had turned up. She would snatch the best stuff before I could photograph it. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one she called. I really liked Milly and respected her enormously and I will always remember that great grin. She set a high bar for the rest of us.

Kelly Kinzle, New Oxford, Penn.



On the occasions when I had the privilege of seeing Milly — either at Skinner or elsewhere — I thought her to be immensely appealing, smart, funny and resolute. I got to know her little bit when she did the Antiques Roadshow for a few years but really regret not seeing her or working with her more often. I always found our conversations lively and stimulating. I can still hear her voice in my mind, and picture her — she was a handsome woman!

Stephen Fletcher, Boston



Milly was, above all, a scholar whose curiosity for Southern material culture knew no bounds. She enjoyed the chase and usually was rewarded with some wonderful object of importance. She came from a family steeped in Natchez history and it was natural for her to pursue decorative arts studies first at Hollins College, and then as a much admired student intern at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts. And, of course, she ultimately went on to the University of Delaware’s Winterthur Program in early American decorative arts. Ultimately, Milly’s passion for research and discovery resulted in many fine examples of furniture, pottery and other objects acquired by museums and notable private collections.

Carolyn Weekley, Yorktown, Va.



As a member of Colonial Williamsburg’s curatorial staff, I had some professional dealings with Milly over the years. Those were always gratifying occasions for me because of her broad experience, in-depth knowledge, staunch integrity and unfailing willingness to go the extra mile (as, for instance, in relaying to her sources my requests for more detailed information, or in guiding me to related objects and specialists or relevant references). Such thoroughness, honesty and generosity put Milly head and shoulders above the average dealer, for whom a quick sale and deposited check ended the relationship.

On a more personal level, I thought Milly was one of the most likable and most lovable people I ever knew. Her zest for life was contagious, and I invariably left her company fired up to meet the duller tasks ahead of me and more confident about tackling the challenging ones. I deeply admired (and envied) her ability to wring so much vitality out of her all-too-few years on earth. Surely, she lived her allotted span more fully and invigoratingly than millions of others!

In heaven’s name, how did she do it? Jokingly, I sometimes credited her brand of vitamins for her remarkable energy and profound engagement but, in reality, I think she was just innately thrilled to be alive and so embraced every minute granted her. RIP, dear Milly. You were more than one in a million; you were unique — and memorably so.

Barbara Luck, Yorktown, Va.