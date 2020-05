VINELAND, N.J. – A Mikado cast iron mechanical bank in the blue table variant was the top draw at Bertoia Auctions’ May 7-8 sale of toys, banks and holiday material as it pulled in $45,600. The circa 1886 example was produced by Kyser & Rex and was in good condition, with only a minor paint enhancement to the face and original paint elsewhere. The sale offered property from Norman Schaut, Bob Weiss, Dmitri Ilyinsky, Charles Foster, Karyl Newman, Butch Buss and Bill and Wendy Jones.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.