MANCHESTER, N.H. – Barn Star Productions has announced the postponement of its flagship “MidWeek One Day Antiques Fair” during Antiques Week in New Hampshire until August 2022.

Two years ago, the popular event went from a two-day show to a one-day event, which saw an uptick in attendance, opening day excitement, dealer sales and collector popularity. Show manager Frank Gaglio said the jury was split on the number of days and rather than produce a smaller event, he decided to restructure for next year.

Said Gaglio, “When I made the decision to give MidWeek some breathing room this August, I also reflected on the success we have enjoyed these past 27 years as being the first “companion” event to the NHADA show, which served as a catalyst for the full week we now enjoy annually as Antiques Week in New Hampshire.

“I have reserved the JFK Memorial Coliseum in Manchester for next August when we will present a fresh, new event celebrating our 28th year as the innovators of Antiques Week in New Hampshire. We will introduce material targeting the fluid demographics of young buyers to this ever changing collector dynamic.

“With that, I wish every exhibitor and collector success this August.”

Visit www.barnstar.com for information on upcoming shows including the fall edition of Antiques at Rhinebeck, Columbus Day Weekend, October 9-10.