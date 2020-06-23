MidWeek Mounts Online Antiques Show On Rubylane.com August 5-7

ONLINE- Though its physical event was postponed to 2021, Frank Gaglio’s MidWeek One Day Antiques Fair will launch online August 5-7 on www.rubylane.com. MidWeek is one of six shows that make up Antiques Week in New Hampshire, five of which canceled their physical events on account of the pandemic. The online show is shooting for approximately 50 dealers who will together offer an assortment of antiques and art that will resemble the magic of the show that buyers have frequented for decades.

Show promoter Frank Gaglio said, “Though MidWeek has been postponed until next year, we’re very excited to be a part of Antiques Week in New Hampshire for the 26th year with our first online show.”

Gaglio said the online event will feature Americana, folk art, fine art, ceramics, textiles and much more.

Dealers are still able to sign up for the show, which is open to all dealers, not just those who exhibit at MidWeek or other Barn Star events. Dealers are not required to set up a traditional account with Ruby Lane to participate in the show, the platform has created temporary showrooms where dealers can instead deal at the online event only.

This will be the third show that Gaglio has partnered with Ruby Lane on. The first produced 10,000 pageviews and the second produced 20,000. “It’s going in the right direction,” Gaglio said, noting that “Ruby Lane has been an incredible partner.” Gaglio said he looks forward to offering the online shows in conjunction with the physical shows when they return.

Until then, make a note on your calendar to visit the show on www.rubylane.com. It will open at 8 am EST on August 5 and continue through midnight on August 7. A sneak preview of what will be on offer will be shown on the site August 3-4.

For more information, 845-876-0616 or www.barnstar.com.