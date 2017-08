MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was over two decades ago when Frank Gaglio sidled up to the New Hampshire Antiques Show with his own group of dealers, birthing what became one of America’s most coveted antiques events in the yearly calendar. Midweek is back this year with over 30 dealers offering a wide variety of antiques including Americana, folk art, ceramics, furniture, primitives, fine art, collectibles and more. The show is at the JFK Memorial Coliseum in Manchester, opening on Wednesday at 1 pm and continuing through Thursday at 4 pm. For more information, 914-474-8552 or www.barnstar.com.